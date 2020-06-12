Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $659,000 Stock Position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,876,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRN. Cowen decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

TRN stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.74. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.73 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

