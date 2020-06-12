Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $772.20 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,036,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Apple worth $772,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $335.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.63. The company has a market cap of $1,486.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.30 and a 1 year high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.21.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

