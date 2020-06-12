Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 139 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $701.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

