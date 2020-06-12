Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,417 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.2% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $186.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,419.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.71 and a 12-month high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

