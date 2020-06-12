Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.2% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.21.

Shares of AAPL opened at $335.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,486.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.30 and a 1 year high of $354.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

