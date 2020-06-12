Cormark Weighs in on Calfrac Well Services Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note issued on Thursday, June 11th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Calfrac Well Services presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$0.89.

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$0.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.67.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

