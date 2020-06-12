Cpwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,701 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.6% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $58,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 81,766 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 60,875 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,048,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,530,942,000 after acquiring an additional 448,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $186.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.71 and a 12-month high of $198.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,419.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.55 and its 200-day moving average is $166.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

