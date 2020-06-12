CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) VP Sells $348,180.00 in Stock

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $160.72 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $176.85. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.00 and a 200-day moving average of $150.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after acquiring an additional 213,426 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.08.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

