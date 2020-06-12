Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $205,314,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $101,258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,748,000 after acquiring an additional 935,962 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $35,234,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,236,000 after acquiring an additional 396,011 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $63.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

