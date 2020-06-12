Dana L. Evan Sells 2,536 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Director Dana L. Evan sold 2,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $289,332.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,102.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PFPT stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.37. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.23.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,053,000 after acquiring an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,735,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,529,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,275,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,194,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PFPT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. First Analysis upgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

