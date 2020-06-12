DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 120,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 461,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.05.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.