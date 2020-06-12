Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,863 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Descartes Systems Group worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSGX. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $50.79.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

