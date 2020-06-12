DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.20 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $12.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $12.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). DISH Network had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISH. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.42.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $31.46 on Friday. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.75.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

