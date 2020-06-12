Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr (LON:DIG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $252.16

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr PLC (LON:DIG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.16 and traded as low as $247.00. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr shares last traded at $254.00, with a volume of 62,028 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $377.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 267.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr’s payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

