Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 20,222 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 186.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,222 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CNX Resources by 237.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $63,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. MKM Partners cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

CNX stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CNX Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

