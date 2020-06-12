Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 33,435 Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 242.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 1,036,257 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth about $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 106,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.66.

Shares of LADR opened at $7.62 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 108.52, a current ratio of 108.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

