Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $160,000 Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 778.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.87. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

ESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

