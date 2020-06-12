Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 23,795 Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.05% of Chatham Lodging Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,111,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 104,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,054,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,686,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.