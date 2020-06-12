Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $138,000 Position in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1,094.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 274,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,830,000 after purchasing an additional 856,286 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 421.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 77,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 62,565 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Shares of Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Telefonica Brasil SA has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Telefonica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 120.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIV shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.