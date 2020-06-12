Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 721 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Maxim Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $335.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.30 and a 52-week high of $354.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.63. The stock has a market cap of $1,486.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cascend Securities reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.21.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

