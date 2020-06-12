Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) by 127.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,087,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608,596 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.52% of Emerald Expositions Events worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 34,142 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEX stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $207.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 200.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Emerald Expositions Events in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.78 to $2.83 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.62.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

