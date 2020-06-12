Endo International (ENDP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP):

6/11/2020 – Endo International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Endo International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/2/2020 – Endo International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/1/2020 – Endo International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/10/2020 – Endo International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Endo International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/3/2020 – Endo International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/28/2020 – Endo International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2020 – Endo International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/24/2020 – Endo International is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Endo International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $883.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.54. Endo International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $820.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.62 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.00% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endo International PLC will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Endo International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 43,771 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Endo International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,430 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

