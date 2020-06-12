Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Energy Fuels Inc (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as low as $2.09. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 505,008 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.15. The company has a market cap of $253.85 million and a PE ratio of -6.66.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

