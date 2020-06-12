EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.60 Million

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce sales of $224.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.10 million to $255.10 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $387.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $983.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $928.20 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.40 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.90 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of NPO opened at $48.73 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $999.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,901,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 506,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 300,450 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,416,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 177,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 216,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 111,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.