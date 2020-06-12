EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce sales of $224.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.10 million to $255.10 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $387.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $983.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $928.20 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.40 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.90 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of NPO opened at $48.73 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $999.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,901,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 506,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 300,450 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,416,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 177,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 216,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 111,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

