Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 158,809 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,645,933 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,809 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.1% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,521,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $186.27 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.71 and a 1 year high of $198.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,419.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

