Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Equifax in a report released on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFX. Argus downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Equifax from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $168.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.66, a P/E/G ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Equifax has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $180.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In related news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Equifax by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Equifax by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Equifax by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.