Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Safe Bulkers, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.95 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 8.02%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SB. ValuEngine raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.25 to $0.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

NYSE SB opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $137.61 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.97. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 57.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 32,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 117,870 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

