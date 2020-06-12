Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 134.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,079 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAY opened at $11.66 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAY. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extended Stay America from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,112.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $92,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,829.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

