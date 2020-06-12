Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 14,768 Shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Foundation Building Materials worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBM opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $524.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.49 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James R. Carpenter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,600.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

