Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 29,650 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 643.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,504,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 138,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average of $107.62. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

