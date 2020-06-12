Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 75,887 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 129.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,887 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,865,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 64.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after buying an additional 343,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after buying an additional 223,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,051,000 after buying an additional 183,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,988,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,995,000 after buying an additional 139,260 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Kathleen Ligocki bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony R. Thene bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $89,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,395.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $355,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.