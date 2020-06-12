Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 629.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,035 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.37% of Spirit Airlines worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 413.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 467.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAVE shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

