Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Centurylink by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 222,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Centurylink by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Centurylink by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

CTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.