Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 133.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 138,973 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.45% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $611.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In related news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $111,824.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.