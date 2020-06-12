Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 50,622 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,099 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,622 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth about $89,690,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 68.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,836,000 after buying an additional 1,306,565 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after buying an additional 1,101,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,104,000 after buying an additional 732,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter worth about $19,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZION. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

In other news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.67. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.