Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 206,111 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,058,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,926,000 after purchasing an additional 625,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 507,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $21,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.61 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.79% and a negative net margin of 213.04%. Analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, CFO John B. Green sold 20,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $408,356.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $318,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at $438,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,290 shares of company stock worth $2,405,810. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

