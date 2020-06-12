Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.49% of Hurco Companies worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 357.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 231,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 181,202 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 145,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 55,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

NASDAQ:HURC opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.77. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $39.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.