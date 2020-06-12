Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,988 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Paylocity worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238,689 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,762,000 after purchasing an additional 238,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,349,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 734,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,709,000 after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Paylocity by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 702,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,021,000 after purchasing an additional 98,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

PCTY opened at $134.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.98, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.65. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $150.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.15.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,422,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,720,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,679 shares of company stock worth $13,634,719. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.