Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,501 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

