Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1,448.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,391 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.95.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $239,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $344,029.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160 over the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $97.45 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.79.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

