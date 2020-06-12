Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 331.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,351 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.22% of Allegiant Travel worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2,230.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.47 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.67.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $442,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,835.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.97 per share, with a total value of $106,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,030. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

