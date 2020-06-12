Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Graco by 54.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,722,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,050,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,090,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,669 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 56.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 809,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,427,000 after buying an additional 292,125 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.58. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

