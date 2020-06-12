Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274,377 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $85,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $80,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,261,000 after buying an additional 437,190 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 495.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after buying an additional 240,253 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $9,986,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CL King cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.45.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 2.00. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.66.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.