Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,805,000 after purchasing an additional 276,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $1,932,241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,897,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,798,000 after acquiring an additional 903,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,954,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,833,000 after purchasing an additional 356,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,482,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,060,000 after buying an additional 60,798 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR opened at $64.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

