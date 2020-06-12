Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 31.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 105,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Earl C. Shanks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

