Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,377 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,746,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,981 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Kennametal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,814,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,811,000 after buying an additional 52,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kennametal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 50,024 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Kennametal by 9,771.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,113,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,989,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,406,000 after acquiring an additional 238,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $27.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.23 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $210,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $218,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $730,280. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

