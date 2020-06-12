Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3,628.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

AAP opened at $133.13 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.41 and its 200 day moving average is $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.