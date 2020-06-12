Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.98 Million Position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.27% of Universal worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 876,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,028,000 after acquiring an additional 264,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Universal by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after acquiring an additional 195,041 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Universal during the fourth quarter worth $1,773,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 131,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.67. Universal Corp has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $63.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

