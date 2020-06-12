Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Spotify by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,054 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Spotify by 302.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spotify by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Spotify by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Spotify from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spotify from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Spotify from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Shares of SPOT opened at $178.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -116.03 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.89. Spotify has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $197.28.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

