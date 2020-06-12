Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.15% of Diodes worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,402,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,454,000 after buying an additional 82,119 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,993,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,354,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 17.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,897,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,087,000 after buying an additional 281,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,817,000 after buying an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,020,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,522,000 after buying an additional 519,650 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIOD opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 23,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,180,382.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,327 shares of company stock worth $5,325,432. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIOD. Loop Capital began coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark began coverage on Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

